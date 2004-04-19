News
Acquisition of associated company, MBO International Pte. Ltd.
Singapore, 19 April, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand China Holdings Pte Ltd, has subscribed for 2 ordinary shares of S$1 each, representing a 50% equity stake, in MBO International Pte. Ltd. (hereinafter called "MBO International") for cash at par (the "Subscription").MBO International, a company incorporated in Singapore, holds a 75% stake in MediaBoxOffice Shanghai Co., Ltd ("MBO Shanghai"). The business of MBO Shanghai, a company incorporated in the People's Republic of China, is to provide promotional services through the use of the LED screen located at Raffles City Shanghai. The balance 25% stake in MBO Shanghai is held by a party unrelated to the CapitaLand group.Following the Subscription, MBO International has become an indirect associated company of CapitaLand.The Subscription is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the transaction described above.