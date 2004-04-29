News
Announcement by CapitaLand's subsidiary, Australand Property Group - "Australand to acquire A$220M property portfolio and raise A$189M of capital'
Singapore, 29 April, 2004
CapitaLand Limited's ("CapitaLand") subsidiary, Australand Property Group ("Australand"), has today issued an announcement on the above matter. Australand's announcement is attached for information.
CapitaLand wishes to inform that:
(a) It supports Australand's acquisition proposal and capital raising exercise undertaken to increase Australand's recurrent income by the progressive acquisition of additional income producing properties.
(b) It intends to take up its full entitlement under Australand's proposed 1 for 7 entitlement offer, which involves an amount of approximately A$95m (equivalent to approximately S$118m).
© CapitaLand's subscription for the entitlement offer, and Australand's institutional placement, are not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.
Attachments
- APGann29Apr04.pdf (Size: 31,855 bytes)