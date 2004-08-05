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News

Announcement in respect of CapitaLand's subsidiary, The Ascott Group Limited's Management

05 Aug 2004 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,032 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,032 bytes)
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