News
Payment of Management Fee by way of the units in CapitaMall Trust
The Board of Directors of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited (as the manager of CapitaMall Trust) (the “Company”) wishes to announce that the Company has on 3 August 2004 received 754,597 units in CapitaMall Trust (“Units”) issued at a price of S$0.96 per Unit, as payment of the performance component of its management fee for the period from 1 April 2004 to 30 June 2004. This manner of payment of the performance component of the Company’s management fees in Units was disclosed in the (1) prospectus dated 28 June 2002 issued by the Company in the initial public offering of CapitaMall Trust and (2) unitholders’ circular dated 13 May 2003 issued by the Company in connection with the acquisition of IMM Building. With this payment, the Company holds 5,957,692 Units.
By Order of the BoardCapitaMall Trust Management Limited(as manager of CapitaMall Trust)
Jessica LumCompany Secretary3 August 2004
Important NoticeThe value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not obligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited (as the manager of CapitaMall Trust) (the “Manager”), or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested. Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of CapitaMall Trust may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”).
Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.
The past performance of CapitaMall Trust is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of CapitaMall Trust.
Submitted by Jessica Lum, Company Secretary, CapitaMall Trust Management Limited (as manager of CapitaMall Trust) on 03/08/2004 to the SGX