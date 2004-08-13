News
Distribution Per Unit and Payment Date
Further to its announcement dated 14 July 2004 in relation to the distributable income ofCapitaMall Trust (“CMT”) for the period from 1 January 2004 to 1 August 2004, theBoard of Directors of CapitaMall Trust Management Limited, the manager of CMT (the“Manager”) is pleased to announce that the distribution per unit in CMT (“Unit”) will be5.41 cents and the date of payment of the distribution will be 27 August 2004.
CapitaMall Trust Management Limited(as manager of CapitaMall Trust)
Jessica LumCompany SecretarySingapore13 August 2004
Important NoticeThe value of Units and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are notobligations of, deposits in, or guaranteed by, the Manager, or any of its affiliates. An investment in Units is subject to investment risks, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.Investors have no right to request the Manager to redeem their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that unitholders of CMT may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the “SGX-ST”). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units.The past performance of CMT is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of CMT.