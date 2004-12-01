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Establishment of Indirect Wholly-owned Subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail Hong Kong Investments Pte Ltd

01 Dec 2004 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce theestablishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Singapore:-Name : CapitaLand Retail Hong Kong Investments Pte. Limited (“CRHKI”)Principal Activity : Investment HoldingAuthorised Capital : S$100,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1 eachPaid-Up Capital : S$1 comprising 1 ordinary share of S$1CRHKI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Retail Limited, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.

By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary1 December 2004

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