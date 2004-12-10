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Establishment of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, CapitaRetail China Investments Pte Ltd

10 Dec 2004 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce theestablishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Hong Kong:

Name : CapitaRetail China Investments Pte. Ltd. ("CRCI")Principal Activity : Investment HoldingAuthorised Share Capital: S$10,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each Issued and Paid-Up Share Capital: S$1 comprising 1 ordinary share of S$1

CRCI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Retail China Pte. Ltd. (formerly known as Hill Street Centre Pte Ltd), itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.

By Order of the BoardNg Chooi PengAssistant Company Secretary10 December 2004

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