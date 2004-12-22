News
Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail Project Management Pte Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce theestablishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Singapore:
Name : CapitaLand Retail Retail Project Management Pte. Limited. ("CRPM")Principal Activity : Provision of project management and consultancy servicesAuthorised Share Capital: S$100,000.00 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each Issued and Paid-Up Share Capital: S$2.00 divided into 2 ordinary shares of S$1.00 each
CRPM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Retail Limited, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.
By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary22 November 2004