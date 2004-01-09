News
Increase in share capital of subsidiaries
Singapore, 09 January, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the increase in share capital of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries:CapitaLand RECM Pte. Ltd. ("RECM")RECM has increased its issued and paid-up ordinary share capital from S$2 to S$1,000,000 by the allotment and issue of 999,998 shares of S$1 each to CapitaLand Financial Limited ("CFL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.CapitaRetail Singapore Management Pte. Ltd. ("CRM")CRM has increased its issued and paid-up ordinary share capital from S$2 to S$100,000 by the allotment and issue of 99,998 shares of S$1 each to RECM, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CFL.CapitaLand's interest in RECM and CRM remains unchanged at 100% after the aforesaid share capital increases.The aforesaid share capital increases are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.