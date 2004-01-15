News
Response to Business Times' article on 15 January 2004 entitled
Singapore, 15 January, 2004 With reference to the abovecaptioned article, CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to reiterate that CapitaLand continually looks at all possible avenues to improve shareholders' value, including monetising or securitising its commercial assets, at such appropriate time or times, which may include introducing a commercial real estate investment trust.Over the past three years, CapitaLand has monetised over $3 billion in assets through securitisations, direct sale of properties and the flotation of CapitaMall Trust.Depending on the nature of any possible avenues being considered, this may involve obtaining relevant regulatory and/or shareholders' approvals.Appropriate announcements will be made if and when there are any material developments.CapitaLand would like to reiterate the statement made in its 2003 third quarter financial statements announcement issued on 7 November 2003 that "The Group expects its operations to remain profitable in 2003".