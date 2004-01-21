News
Shanghai Bai Hua Property Investment Consultants Co., Ltd; Shanghai Xin Rui Property Development Co., Ltd - Completion of members' voluntary liquidation
Singapore, 21 January, 2004 Further to the announcements made on 24 July 2003 and 24 September 2003, the Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its indirect subsidiaries, namely, Shanghai Bai Hua Property Investment Consultants Co., Ltd ("Bai Hua") and Shanghai Xin RuiProperty Development Co., Ltd ("Xin Rui"), have been liquidated.The liquidation of Bai Hua and Xin Rui (both incorporated in the People's Republic of China) is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.