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Global

English

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News

Dissolution of joint venture

13 Jul 2004 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 13,417 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 14,672 bytes)
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