News
Dissolution of indirect subsidiary, Jurong Development Pte Ltd
Further to the announcement made on 10 November 2003, the Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited wishes to announce that its indirect 80%-owned subsidiary, Jurong Development Pte Ltd ("JDPL"), which had been placed under members' voluntary liquidation, has been dissolved on 5 June 2004.The dissolution of JDPL is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.