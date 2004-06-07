News
Change of interest in CapitaRetail LPM Investment Pte. Ltd.
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Premier Health Corporation International Pte Ltd ("PHCI"), has today transferred 2 ordinary shares of S$1 each (the "Ordinary Shares") in the share capital of CapitaRetail LPM Investment Pte. Ltd. ("LPMI") to CRJF Holdings Inc. ("CRJFH"), a company nominated by CapitaRetail Japan Fund Private Limited ("Japan Fund") to hold the Ordinary Shares. The consideration payable to PHCI for the Ordinary Shares is made up of the following:(a) the sum of S$2 which was paid by CRJFH in full in cash today; and(b) an additional sum in Japanese Yen to be paid by the Japan Fund, which is equivalent to the exempt dividend to be received by the Japan Fund from LPMI and attributable to the net profit of CapitaRetail LPM Tokutei Mokuteki Kaisha ("LPM TMK") for the period commencing 1 December 2003 and ending on 30 April 2004, estimated at 50 million.The purpose of the above transfer is to inject the retail mall, La Park Mizue, into the Japan Fund, a fund established by CapitaLand to provide institutional investors with an opportunity to invest in retail investment properties in Japan. La Park Mizue, a 5-storey retail building with 2 basement floors located in the Mizue area of Edogawa ward, Tokyo, was acquired by CapitaLand last year as a proposed seed investment for the Japan Fund.LPMI, an investment holding company, is the sole shareholder of LPM TMK, a company incorporated in Japan, which owns a trust beneficiary interest in La Park Mizue. CRJFH is a special purpose vehicle incorporated in the Cayman Islands to facilitate the issue of bonds by LPM TMK to refinance the purchase of La Park Mizue. All of the issued ordinary shares of CRJFH are held by a trustee on trust for a charitable trust.Following the transfer, LPMI and LPM TMK cease to be wholly-owned subsidiaries of CapitaLand, but remain as associated companies through CapitaLand's 30% interest in the preference share capital of Japan Fund (which in turn holds a 100% interest in the preference share capital of LPMI).The above transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004. None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction.