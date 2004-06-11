News
Establishment of S$3,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme by CapitaLand Treasury Limited
The Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") are pleased to announce that CapitaLand Treasury Limited (the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand, has established a S$3,000,000,000 Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme (the "MTN Programme") pursuant to which the Company may issue notes (the "Notes") from time to time, to be guaranteed by CapitaLand, and in connection therewith, CapitaLand and the Company have appointed Citicorp Investment Bank (Singapore) Limited ("Citicorp") and Standard Chartered Bank ("SCB") to act as joint arrangers and dealers of the MTN Programme.Under the MTN Programme, the Company may issue Notes in Singapore dollars or any other currency, in various amounts and tenors, and may bear fixed, floating or variable rates of interest. Hybrid Notes or zero coupon Notes may also be issued under the MTN Programme.The payment obligations of the Company under the Notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by CapitaLand.The net proceeds arising from the issue of Notes under the MTN Programme (after deducting issue expenses) will be used for the purpose of refinancing existing borrowings and financing the investments and general corporate purposes of the Company, CapitaLand and the subsidiaries and associated companies of CapitaLand.Approval in-principle has been granted on 8 June 2004 by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST") for the listing and quotation of the Notes to be issued from time to time under the MTN Programme and which are at the time of issue agreed to be listed on the SGX-ST. Admission to the Official List of the SGX-ST is not to be taken as an indication of the merits of the Company, CapitaLand or the Notes.MASNET No. 47 OF 11.06.2004