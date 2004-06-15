News
Sale of Investment in IP Thai Property Fund, Thailand
Singapore, 15 June, 2004 SALE OF INVESTMENT IN IP THAI PROPERTY FUND, THAILAND
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that the following parties have today signed a sale and purchase agreement (the "Sale Agreement") for, and completed the sale of, their entire investment (the "Sale") in IP Thai Property Fund ("IPTPF"), a property fund established in Bangkok, Thailand, to Thailand's Government Pension Fund (the "Purchaser"):(a) The Ascott Hospitality Holdings Pte Ltd ("TAHHPL") through its three wholly-owned subsidiaries, Chirac Pte Ltd, Effenberg Investments Pte Ltd and Laetitia Investments Pte Ltd, (collectively, the "Ascott Investees"); and(b) I.P. Property Fund Asia Limited ("IPPFAL"), through its seven wholly-owned subsidiaries (collectively, the "IP Investees"), (together, the Ascott Investees and the IP Investees referred to as the "Sellers").
IPPFAL is an indirect 20%-owned associated company of CapitaLand Financial Limited ("CFL"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. IPPFAL, through the IP Investees, holds an aggregate of 70% of the units of IPTPF.TAHHPL is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of The Ascott Group Limited ("TAG"), itself a 68.8%-owned listed subsidiary of CapitaLand. TAHHPL, through the Ascott Investees, holds an aggregate of 30% of the units of IPTPF.The CapitaLand group had, through CFL and TAG, an indirect effective interest of 34.6% in IPTPF. Following completion of the Sale, CapitaLand ceased to have any interest in IPTPF.IPTPF is the owner of the property, Somerset Lake Point, which is located at Sukhumvit Soi 16, Bangkok, and managed by Ascott International Management (Thailand) Limited ("AIM Thailand"), TAG's subsidiary in Thailand. AIM Thailand will continue to manage Somerset Lake Point after the Sale.Consideration
The consideration for the Sale, arrived at on a willing-buyer and willing-seller basis, is THB1,825 million (equivalent to SGD76.7 million) subject to post-completion adjustments of IPTPF's accounts. CapitaLand's share of the consideration will be THB632 million (equivalent to SGD26.6 million).As at completion (the "Completion") today, the Purchaser has paid a total sum of THB1,800 million (equivalent to SGD75.6 million) to the Sellers. The balance of the consideration will be payable by the Purchaser to the Sellers in proportion to their interest in IPTPF in the following manner:-(i) THB25 million (equivalent to SGD1.05 million) paid into an escrow account on Completion; and(ii) the adjusted balance after post-closing adjustments based on IPTPF's accounts as at Completion date to be determined within 30 days from the Completion date and released from the escrow account.The Consideration is also subject to adjustment of the net balance of accounts receivables as at 90 days after the Completion date. The Purchaser or the Sellers (as the case may be) shall make payment of the said adjusted net balance accordingly.Rationale
With the disposal of the interest in IPTPF, CapitaLand will enhance its asset productivity, realise profits from its properties and strengthen its balance sheet while retaining its management contracts.Financial Effects
The book value of CapitaLand's investment in IPTPF as at 31 May 2004 is THB508 million (equivalent to SGD21.4 million).The Sale will yield an estimated gain of THB124 million (equivalent to SGD5.2 million) for the CapitaLand group, which translates to an estimated increase of 0.2 cents in earnings per share and net tangible assets per share of the CapitaLand group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2004.The proceeds from the Sale will be used to reinvest in attractive opportunities that may arise in the future.Directors' and Controlling Shareholders' Interests
Mr Lim Chin Beng, a Director of CapitaLand, is the Chairman and a Director of TAG. Mr Liew Mun Leong, the President and Chief Executive Officer of CapitaLand, is also the Deputy Chairman of TAG and CFL. Mr Richard Hale is a Director of CapitaLand and TAG. Mr Andrew Buxton is a Director of CapitaLand and CFL.Save as disclosed above, none of the Directors and controlling shareholders of CapitaLand have any interest, direct or indirect, in the aforesaid transaction.A copy of the Sale Agreement is available for inspection by CapitaLand's shareholders during normal business hours for a period of three months from the date hereof at CapitaLand's registered office at 168 Robinson Road #30-01 Capital Tower Singapore 068912.