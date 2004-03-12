News
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Singapore, 12 March, 2004
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held at the STI, 168 Robinson Road, Level 9, Capital Tower, Singapore 068912, on Monday, 12 April 2004 at 10.00 a.m. to transact the following business:
As Ordinary Business
1 To receive and adopt the Directors' Report and Audited Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2003 and the Auditors' Report thereon.
2 To declare a first and final dividend of S$0.04 per share less Singapore income tax at 20% for the year ended 31 December 2003.
3 To approve the sum of S$971,340 as Directors' fees for the year ended 31 December 2003 (2002: S$958,687).
4 To re-elect the following Directors, each of whom will retire by rotation pursuant to Article 95 of the Articles of Association of the Company and who, being eligible, will offer themselves for re-election:
(i) Sir Alan Cockshaw
(ii) Mr Jackson Peter Tai
(iii) Mr Lucien Wong Yuen Kuai
Mr Lucien Wong Yuen Kuai is an independent member of the Audit Committee.
5 To elect Mr Andrew Buxton, a Director, who will retire pursuant to Article 101 of the Articles of Association of the Company.
6 To re-appoint the following Directors, each of whom will retire and seek re-appointment under Section 153(6) of the Companies Act, Cap. 50, to hold office from the date of this Annual General Meeting until the next Annual General Meeting:
(i) Mr Hsuan Owyang
(ii) Mr Lim Chin Beng
7 To re-appoint Messrs KPMG as Auditors of the Company and to authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
8 To transact such other ordinary business as may be transacted at an Annual General Meeting of the Company.
As Special Business
9 To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution which will be proposed as an Ordinary Resolution:
That pursuant to Section 153(6) of the Companies Act, Cap. 50, Dr Richard Hu Tsu Tau be and is hereby appointed as a Director of the Company with effect from 13 April 2004 to hold such office until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.
10 To consider and, if thought fit, to pass with or without modifications, the following resolutions which will be proposed as Ordinary Resolutions: 10A That authority be and is hereby given to the Directors of the Company to:
(a) (i) issue shares in the capital of the Company ("shares") whether by way of rights, bonus or otherwise; and/or
(ii) make or grant offers, agreements or options (collectively, "Instruments") that might or would require shares to be issued, including but not limited to the creation and issue of (as well as adjustments to) warrants, debentures or other instruments convertible into shares,
at any time and upon such terms and conditions and for such purposes and to such persons as the Directors may in their absolute discretion deem fit; and
(b) (notwithstanding the authority conferred by this Resolution may have ceased to be in force) issue shares in pursuance of any Instrument made or granted by the Directors while this Resolution was in force,
provided that:
(1) the aggregate number of shares to be issued pursuant to this Resolution (including shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) does not exceed fifty per cent. (50%) of the issued share capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below), of which the aggregate number of shares to be issued other than on a pro rata basis to shareholders of the Company (including shares to be issued in pursuance of Instruments made or granted pursuant to this Resolution) does not exceed twenty per cent. (20%) of the issued share capital of the Company (as calculated in accordance with sub-paragraph (2) below);
(2) (subject to such manner of calculation as may be prescribed by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited) for the purpose of determining the aggregate number of shares that may be issued under sub-paragraph (1) above, the percentage of issued share capital shall be based on the issued share capital of the Company at the time this Resolution is passed, after adjusting for:
(i) new shares arising from the conversion or exercise of any convertible securities or share options or vesting of share awards which are outstanding or subsisting at the time this Resolution is passed; and
(ii) any subsequent consolidation or subdivision of shares;
(3) in exercising the authority conferred by this Resolution, the Company shall comply with the provisions of the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited for the time being in force (unless such compliance has been waived by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited) and the Articles of Association for the time being of the Company; and
(4) (unless revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting) the authority conferred by this Resolution shall continue in force until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company or the date by which the next Annual General Meeting of the Company is required by law to be held, whichever is the earlier.
10B That approval be and is hereby given to the Directors to:
(a) offer and grant options in accordance with the provisions of the CapitaLand Share Option Plan ("Share Option Plan") and/or to grant awards in accordance with the provisions of the CapitaLand Performance Share Plan ("Performance Share Plan") and/or the CapitaLand Restricted Stock Plan ("Restricted Stock Plan") (the Share Option Plan, the Performance Share Plan and the Restricted Stock Plan, together the "Share Plans"); and
(b) allot and issue from time to time such number of shares in the Company as may be required to be issued pursuant to the exercise of options under the Share Option Plan and/or such number of fully paid shares in the Company as may be required to be issued pursuant to the vesting of awards under the Performance Share Plan and/or the Restricted Stock Plan,
provided that the aggregate number of shares to be issued pursuant to the Share Plans shall not exceed fifteen per cent. (15%) of the issued share capital of the Company from time to time.
Attachments
- Notice_of_AGM.pdf (Size: 98,596 bytes)