News
CapitaCommercial Trust: Despatch of circular and introductory document
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of CapitaLand Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company has today despatched the following documents to the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders"):(a) a circular dated 16 March 2004 (the "Circular"), together with a Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting, to Shareholders to convene an extraordinary general meeting ("EGM") of the Company to be held on 12 April 2004, for the purpose of approving, inter alia, the distribution of approximately 60% of the issued units (the "Units") in CapitaCommercial Trust ("CCT") to Shareholders in the proportion of one Unit for every five issued ordinary shares held in the capital of the Company as at a books closure date to be determined by the Board; and(b) an introductory document dated 16 March 2004 (the "Introductory Document") to be issued in connection with the listing and quotation of the Units on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, setting out information on CCT, including its properties and business, risk factors and distribution policy.Shareholders who do not receive the Circular and the Introductory Document within a week from the date hereof should contact the share registrar of the Company in Singapore, namely Lim Associates (Pte) Ltd, situated at 10 Collyer Quay #19-08, Ocean Building, Singapore 049315.Disclaimer
This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States. Securities may not be sold in the United States unless they are registered or are exempt from registration. The Company does not intend to register any portion of this offering in the United States or to conduct a public offering in the United States. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that will contain detailed information about the Company and its management, as well as financial statements. Copies of this announcement are not being, and should not be, distributed in or sent into the United States. It may be unlawful to distribute these materials in certain jurisdictions.