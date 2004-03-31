News
Completion of sale of interest in RE Properties Pte Ltd
Singapore, 31 March, 2004 On 5 February 2004, the Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") announced that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Birchvest Investments Pte Ltd (the "Vendor"), had signed a sale and purchase agreement with Ngee Ann Development Pte Ltd (the "Purchaser") to sell to the Purchaser the entire issued ordinary share capital (the "Sale Shares") of RE Properties Pte Ltd ("RE Properties") (the "Transaction").The Board wishes to further announce the completion of the Transaction today. Following such completion, RE Properties has ceased to be an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.The Transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.