News
Change of interest in Australand Property Group
Singapore, 19 May, 2004 Change of interest in Australand Property GroupFurther to its announcement made on 29 April 2004, the Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand has (through its indirect wholly owned subsidiaries, Ausprop Holdings Limited and Austvale Holdings Ltd) subscribed for and been allotted an aggregate of 58,162,968 new stapled securities ("New Stapled Securities") in the Australand Property Group ("APG") (comprising 58,162,968 ordinary shares in the share capital of Australand Holdings Limited ("AHL") and 58,162,968 units in Australand Property Trust ("APT")), being its entitlement of New Stapled Securities pursuant to the nonrenounceable1 for 7 entitlement offer of approximately 100.3 million New Stapled Securities (in which CapitaLand participated), and institutional placement of 15.4 million New Stapled Securities, (the "Offer") by AHL and Australand Property Limited (as responsible entity of APT). (Please refer to APG's announcement dated 29 April 2004.)The aggregate consideration paid for the New Stapled Securities (the "Allotment") amounted to A$94,805,637.84 (approximately S$113,984,818.38), calculated by multiplying the aggregate number of New Stapled Securities subscribed for by CapitaLand pursuant to the Offer by the issue price of A$1.63 per New Stapled Security under the terms of the Offer. The consideration was satisfied by CapitaLand in cash.Immediately prior to the Allotment, CapitaLand had held an aggregate of 407,140,771 stapled securities in APG (approximately 57.84% of the outstanding stapled securities of APG). Following the Allotment, CapitaLand holds an aggregate of 465,303,739 stapled securities in APG (approximately 57.99% of the outstanding stapled securities of APG).Assuming the transaction had been effected in the most recent financial year ended 31 December 2003, there would have been no material impact on the net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the said financial year ended 31 December 2003.