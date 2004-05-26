News
Change of interest in Heliconia Investment Private Limited
Singapore, 26 May, 2004 The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand Financial Investments Pte. Ltd. ("CFIPL"), and Engason (S) Pte. Ltd. ("Engason"), have each agreed to subscribe for 508 and 490 new ordinary shares of S$1 each in the ordinary share capital of Heliconia Investment Private Limited ("Heliconia") at par (the "Subscriptions"). CFIPL and Engason will pay in cash the total consideration of S$508 and S$490 respectively for the said Subscriptions in full on a date to be agreed between them. CFIPL is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand while Engason is a party unrelated to CapitaLand.Heliconia, established as a public company, was converted to a private limited company on 11 May 2004 and has not commenced operations. Its principal activity is that of an investment holding company for real estate related financial investments in Malaysia.With the aforesaid Subscriptions, Heliconia's issued and paid-up ordinary share capital will increase from S$2 to S$1,000 comprising 1,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each.Following the above transaction, CapitaLand's effective interest in Heliconia will change from 100% to 51%. Heliconia will remain an indirect subsidiary of CapitaLand.The above transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.None of the Directors or controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction.