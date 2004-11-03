News
CCID - Interest Payment Relating To Floating Rate Notes Series 002 Issued Under the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme
Pursuant to Rule 747(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, CapitaLand Commercial and Integrated Development Limited (formerly known as CapitaLand Commercial Limited) (the "Company") wishes to announce the following interest payment in respect of Floating Rate Notes Series 002 (the “Notes”) issued under the Company's Multicurrency Medium Term Note
From 10 May 2004 to 10 November 2004
S$2,957.89 for the coupon amount of each
Note having a principal sum of S$250,000
Citicorp Investment Bank (Singapore) Limited300 Tampines Avenue 5#07-00 Tampines JunctionSingapore 529653
Michelle Koh Chai PingCompany Secretary3 November 2004