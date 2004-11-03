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CCID - Interest Payment Relating To Floating Rate Notes Series 002 Issued Under the S$1 Billion Multicurrency Medium Term Note Programme

03 Nov 2004 Back

Pursuant to Rule 747(2) of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited Listing Manual, CapitaLand Commercial and Integrated Development Limited (formerly known as CapitaLand Commercial Limited) (the "Company") wishes to announce the following interest payment in respect of Floating Rate Notes Series 002 (the “Notes”) issued under the Company's Multicurrency Medium Term Note

From 10 May 2004 to 10 November 2004

S$2,957.89 for the coupon amount of each

Note having a principal sum of S$250,000

Citicorp Investment Bank (Singapore) Limited300 Tampines Avenue 5#07-00 Tampines JunctionSingapore 529653

Michelle Koh Chai PingCompany Secretary3 November 2004

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