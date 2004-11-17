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News

Change of Company Secretary and Appointment of Assistant Company Secretary

17 Nov 2004 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited ("CCTML"),the Manager of CapitaCommercial Trust, wishes to announce the appointment ofMichelle Koh as Company Secretary of CCTML in place of Jessica Lum and theappointment of Honey Vaswani as Assistant Company Secretary of CCTML bothwith effect from 17 November 2004.

By Order of the BoardCapitaCommercial Trust Management Limited(as manager of CapitaCommercial Trust)Michelle KohCompany Secretary17 November 2004

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