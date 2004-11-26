News
Striking-off of dormant indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce that the following dormant indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries of CapitaLand have, upon their respective applications and as subsequently notified in the Government Gazette notification dated 26 November 2004, been struck off the Register of Companies pursuant to Section 344(4) of the Companies Act, Cap 50, with effect from 22 October 2004:Blanco Court Pte LtdMurray Terrace Pte LtdPidemco Place Pte LtdSultan Centre Pte LtdThe above striking-off of CapitaLand’s subsidiaries does not have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2004.
By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary26 November 2004