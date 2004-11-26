News
Striking-off of dormant indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, pFission Development Pte Ltd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that its dormant indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, pFission Development Pte Ltd (“pFission Development”), had upon its application and as subsequently notified in the Government Gazette notification dated 26 November 2004, been struck off the Register of Companies pursuant to Section 344(4) of the Companies Act, Cap. 50, with effect from 6 November 2004.The above striking-off of pFission Development does not have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2004.
By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary26 November 2004