News
Establishment of Indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand (HK) Fund Management Limited
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce theestablishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Hong Kong:
Name : CapitaLand (HK) Fund Management Limited (“CL HK Fund Mgt”)Principal Activity : Provision of consultancy and management servicesAuthorised Share Capital: HK$10,000 divided into 10,000 ordinary shares of HK$1 each Issued and Paid-Up Share Capital: HK$1 comprising 1 ordinary share of HK$1
CL HK Fund Mgt is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand RECM Pte Ltd, itself an indirectwholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.
By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary30 November 2004