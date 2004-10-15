News
Capital Reduction by Subsidiary, Natrolite Pte. Ltd.
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that the High Court of the Republic of Singapore had on 11 October 2004 confirmed the reduction of the issued and paid-up share capital (the “Capital Reduction”) of Natrolite Pte. Ltd. ("Natrolite"), a company incorporated in Singapore and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand. The Capital Reduction is effected through:
the reduction of the issued and paid-up share capital of Natrolite from S$1,100,000 divided into 1,000,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each and 100,000 redeemable preference shares of S$1 each (issued at a premium of S$999 each) to S$1,000,300 divided into 1,000,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each and 300 redeemable preference shares of S$1 each, by the cancellation of 99,700 of the said redeemable preference shares constituting part of the total issued and fully paid-up share capital of Natrolite, and the sum of S$99,700 arising from such reduction of the share capital be returned to CRL Realty Pte Ltd (“CRL Realty”), the sole holder of all the issued redeemable preference shares in the capital of Natrolite; and
the reduction of the sum standing to the credit of the share premium account of Natrolite by a sum of S$99,600,300, and that such reduction be effected by returning to CRL Realty S$999 for each issued redeemable preference share which is cancelled (being the premium paid on each redeemable preference share).
A copy of the Order of Court confirming the Capital Reduction was lodged with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority on 15 October 2004.
The Capital Reduction is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.
Tan Wah Nam Company Secretary 15 October 2004