News
Capitaland Retail Limited and CapitaLand Commercial & Integrated Development Limited
Following the news release on 30 September 2004 on the re-organisation of the CapitaLand Group’s business structure, CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that CapitaLand Retail Limited (“CRTL”) has been established with effect from 18 October 2004. CRTL will be the holding company of CapitaLand Group’s integrated retail property business.
CRTL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand, has an authorised capital of S$1,000,000 comprising 1,000,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each and a paid-up capital of S$2 comprising 2 ordinary shares of S$1 each.
CapitaLand also wishes to announce that the name of its wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Commercial Limited, has been changed to CapitaLand Commercial and Integrated Development Limited (“CCID”) with effect from 18 October 2004. CCID continues to be the holding company of CapitaLand Group’s office, industrial and mixed development business.
Tan Wah Nam Company Secretary 18 October 2004