News
Acquisition of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary - Peaksburgs Pte. Ltd.
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the acquisition of the following Singapore-incorporated company:-Name : Peaksburgs Pte. Ltd.Principal Activity : Investment HoldingAuthorised Capital : S$500,000 comprising 500,000 ordinary shares of S$1 eachPaid-Up Capital : S$1 comprising 1 ordinary share of S$1 eachPeaksburgs Pte. Ltd., a shelf company which has not commenced operations, was acquired for a consideration of S$1 and is now an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Residential Limited, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.