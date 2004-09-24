News
Completion of the dissolution of joint venture
Singapore, 24 September, 2004 CAPITALAND LIMITED (REG. NO. 198900036N)MASNET No. 35 OF 24.09.2004Announcement No. 36
Further to the announcements made on 23 February 2004 and 7 July 2004, CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce the completion of the dissolution of the joint venture in Beijing between its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, PREMAS Asia Pte Ltd and Cushman & Wakefield (China) Limited.
Following the dissolution of the joint venture, Beijing Cushman & Wakefield PREMAS Asset Services Co., Ltd which was the joint venture entity, is now known as Beijing PREMAS Property Services Co., Ltd. and becomes an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.
The dissolution of the joint venture is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2004.
By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary24 September 2004Submitted by Tan Wah Nam, Company Secretary on 24/09/2004 to the SGX