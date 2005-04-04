News
Change of Interest in CapitaRetail Japan Fund Private Limited
CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce that CapitaRetail Japan Fund Private Limited (the “Fund”) has secured additional commitments from various other external investors, as well as subsidiaries of CapitaLand (the “Transaction”), thereby increasing the aggregate amount of commitments to ¥44.13 billion (approximately S$680 million). CapitaLand, through two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has committed to subscribe for an aggregate of 70,000 redeemable preference shares (the “Preference Shares”) comprising an aggregate amount of ¥7 billion (approximately S$108 million). This is in addition to the 30,000 Preference Shares which the CapitaLand Group had committed to subscribe for at the first closing on 19 April 2004.As a result of the Transaction, CapitaLand’s total commitment has increased to 100,000 Preference Shares comprising an aggregate amount of ¥10 billion (approximately S$154 million) but due to the increase in the aggregate amount of commitments, its indirect interest in the preference share capital of the Fund will be reduced from 30% to 23% upon the issue and allotment by the Fund of the Preference Shares.The Fund is a closed-end private investment company providing institutional investors with an opportunity to invest in retail investment properties in Japan.The Transaction is the Fund’s second closing and following the second closing, there will be no further placement of shares therein. To date, there are a total of 13 investors in the Fund. The Transaction is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2005.By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary4 April 2005