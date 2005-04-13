News
Establishment of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail (BJ) Investments Pte. Ltd.
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand') wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Singapore:-
Name : CapitaLand Retail (BJ) Investments Pte. Ltd.
Principal Activity : Investment Holding
Authorised Share Capital : S$100,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1 each
Issued and Paid-up Share Capital : S$1 comprising 1 ordinary share of S$1
CapitaLand Retail (BJ) Investments Pte. Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Retail Limited, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.