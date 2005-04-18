News
Establishment of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, CapitaRetail Dragon Mall (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary established in the People’s Republic of China:-
Name : CapitaRetail Dragon Mall (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("CRDM")
Principal Activity : Property Management
Registered Capital : US$6,000,000
CRDM is wholly owned by CapitaRetail China Investments Pte. Ltd., itself an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.