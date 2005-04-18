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News

Establishment of Indirect Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, CapitaRetail Dragon Mall (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

18 Apr 2005 Back

CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary established in the People’s Republic of China:-

Name : CapitaRetail Dragon Mall (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. ("CRDM")

Principal Activity : Property Management

Registered Capital : US$6,000,000

CRDM is wholly owned by CapitaRetail China Investments Pte. Ltd., itself an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.

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