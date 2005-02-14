News
Change of Interest in a Subsidiary
The Board of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce that PREMAS International Limited (“PREMAS”), its wholly-owned indirect subsidiary, has entered into an agreement to acquire the remaining 49% interest in ESMACO Pte Ltd (“ESMACO”) that PREMAS does not already own from HDB Corporation Pte. Ltd. (“HDB Corp”) (the “Transaction”).ESMACO is a 51% subsidiary within the PREMAS group of companies (“PREMAS Group”) responsible for managing three Housing & Development Board (“HDB”) townships (namely, Marine Parade, Hong Kah and Jurong) and part of a fourth HDB township (West Coast - Ayer Rajah).Pursuant to the Transaction, PREMAS will pay HDB Corp a cash consideration of$5,489,000 upon completion. This figure, which is agreed between PREMAS and HDB Corp on a willing-buyer-and-willing-seller basis, was based on HDB Corp’s 49% share of the unaudited net tangible assets of ESMACO as at 31 December 2004, and will be adjusted for any difference arising when the audited accounts of ESMACO are finalised. The book value of PREMAS' 51% interest in ESMACO prior to the Transaction is $2.0 million.As part of the agreement, CapitaLand will make a deferred payment to HDB Corp which will be related to CapitaLand’s ability to unlock and maximise the value of its ownership inPREMAS over the next two years. The Transaction serves to align the interests of CapitaLand and HDB Corp towards achieving these objectives.Financial EffectsThe Transaction will have no material impact on the consolidated earnings per share and nettangible asset per share of the CapitaLand group in the current financial year.Interest of Directors and Controlling ShareholderPursuant to the Listing Manual of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited,Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (“Temasek”) is deemed to be the controlling shareholder of CapitaLand as Temasek owns 62.4% of the issued share capital of CapitaLand as at 31 January 2005. Temasek also owns 100% of the issued share capital of HDB Corp.The Board of Directors of CapitaLand believes the Transaction is in the interest ofCapitaLand as it will enable PREMAS to gain full equity interest and control over a profitablesubsidiary.No Director of CapitaLand is also a director of Temasek and/or HDB Corp. No Director ofCapitaLand has a direct or indirect interest in the Transaction.By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary14 February 2005