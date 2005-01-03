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Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaRetail China (Alpha) Investments Pte. Ltd

03 Jan 2005 Back

The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce theestablishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Singapore:-Name : CapitaLand Retail China (Alpha) Investments Pte. Limited (“CRCAI”)Principal Activity : Investment HoldingAuthorised Share Capital : S$100,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of S$1 eachIssued and Paid-Up Share Capital : S$1 comprising 1 ordinary share of S$1CRCAI is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Retail China Pte Ltd, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.

By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary3 January 2005

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