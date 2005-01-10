News
Subscription in the share capital of Amber Fortress (M) Sdn Bhd
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited ("Capitaland") wishes to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaLand Financial Investments Pte Ltd, has on 7 January 2005 subscribed for 2,900 ordinary shares of RM1 each in the issued ordinary share capital of Amber Fortress (M) Sdn Bhd ("Amber"), for cash at par (the "Subscription").
Amber is a private limited company incorporated in Malaysia with a total issued and paid-up share capital of RM10,000 comprising 10,000 ordinary shares of RM1 each. The other shareholders of Amber are unrelated to CapitaLand. Amber has not commenced operations and its principal activity is that of investment holding for real estate in Malaysia.
With the above Subscription, Capitaland holds 29% of the total issued and paid up share capital of Amber, and Amber has become an indirect associated company of CapitaLand.
The Subscription is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of CapitaLand Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2005.
None of the Directors of controlling shareholders of CapitaLand has any interest, direct or indirect, in the above transaction.
Tan Wah NamCompany Secretary10 January 2005