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About Us
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Media
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Contact Us

Global

English

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News

Date of Release of 2004 4th Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results

31 Jan 2005 Back

CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that it will release its financial results for the 4th quarter and full year ended 31 December 2004 on Monday, 7 February 2005.CapitaLand will be holding a presentation for analysts and the media on its financial results at 5.30pm on the same day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary31 January 2005

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