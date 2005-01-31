News
Date of Release of 2004 4th Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce that it will release its financial results for the 4th quarter and full year ended 31 December 2004 on Monday, 7 February 2005.CapitaLand will be holding a presentation for analysts and the media on its financial results at 5.30pm on the same day. A live webcast of the presentation will be available for viewing at www.capitaland.com By Order of the BoardTan Wah NamCompany Secretary31 January 2005