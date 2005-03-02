CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Establishment of Indirect Wholly-owned Subsidiary, CapitaLand China Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

02 Mar 2005 Back

CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Singapore:-

Name : CapitaLand China Fund Management Pte. Ltd. ("CCFM")

Principal Activity : Management of real estate related investment projects

Authorised Share : S$100,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of Capital S$1 each

Issued and : S$1 comprising 1 ordinary share of S$1

CCFM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand RECM Pte. Ltd., itself an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.

Back to top