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Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaRetail Beijing Anzhen Real Estate Co., Ltd.

16 Mar 2005 Back

Further to its announcement of 4 January 2005, CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") is pleased to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, CapitaRetail China (Alpha) Investments Pte. Ltd. has completed the incorporation of CapitaRetail Beijing Anzhen Real Estate Co., Ltd. ("CapitaRetail Anzhen"), a wholly-owned subsidiary in China, for the purpose of acquiring and holding Anzhen Shopping Mall. Accordingly, CapitaRetail Anzhen is now an indirect subsidiary of CapitaLand.

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