News
Divestment of Heliconia Investment Private Limited
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that CapitaLand Financial Investments Pte Ltd ("CFIPL") has today entered into a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Mezzo Capital Pte Ltd ("MCPL") pursuant to which CFIPL will divest to MCPL its entire 51% equity interest in the issued ordinary share capital of Heliconia Investment Private Limited ("HIPL") ("Proposed Divestment"), comprising 510 fully paid up ordinary shares of S$1 each ("Shares").
CFIPL is a Singapore-incorporated indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. MCPL, in which the Company has a 19.67% indirect interest, is an investment holding company incorporated in Singapore and set up to invest in real estate development projects. The other shareholders of MCPL include a mix of institutions and individuals. HIPL is an investment holding company incorporated in Singapore with an existing investment in a residential development project in Malaysia.
The total consideration for the Proposed Divestment is S$510, arrived at on a willing-buyer and willing-seller basis. In addition to the consideration for the Shares, MCPL will also pay US$4,692,357 (approximately S$7,901,929) in return for which CFIPL will assign its right in a loan for an equivalent amount extended by CFIPL to HIPL.
The Proposed Divestment will decrease the Company’s effective interest in HIPL from 51% to 10.03% and is in line with the Company’s asset-light strategy.
Completion of the Proposed Divestment will take place on 18 March 2005 and accordingly, HIPL will cease to be an indirect subsidiary of the Company with effect from 18 March 2005.
The Proposed Divestment will not have a material impact on the net tangible assets per share of the Group for the financial year ending 31 December 2005.
Save as disclosed above, none of the Directors or controlling shareholders of the Company has any interest, direct or indirect, in the transaction described above.