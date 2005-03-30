News
Establishment of Indirect Wholly-owned Subsidiary, CapitaLand Retail Japan Investments Pte. Ltd.
CapitaLand Limited ("CapitaLand") wishes to announce the establishment of the following indirect wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in Singapore:-
Name : CapitaLand Retail Japan Investments Pte. Ltd. ("CRJIPL")
Principal Activity : Investment holding
Authorised Share : S$100,000 divided into 100,000 ordinary shares of Capital S$1 each
Issued and : S$1 comprising 1 ordinary share of S$1 Paid-up Share Capital
CRJIPL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand Retail Limited, itself a wholly-owned subsidiary of CapitaLand.