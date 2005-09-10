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Shanghai Xin Qijng Property Development Co., Ltd - Company in Members' Voluntary Liquidation
The Board of Directors of CapitaLand Limited (“CapitaLand”) wishes to announce that its 85% owned indirect subsidiary, Shanghai Xin Qing Property Development Co., Ltd (“Xin Qing”), a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has received approval from the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Economic Commission of the People’s Republic of China, to proceed with its members’ voluntary liquidation. The remaining 15% of Xin Qing is owned by a party unrelated to the CapitaLand Group. The liquidation of Xin Qing is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the CapitaLand Group for the current financial year ending 31 December 2004. By Order of the Board Tan Wah Nam Company Secretary 21 October 2004 Submitted by Tan Wah Nam, Company Secretary on 21/10/2004 to the SGX