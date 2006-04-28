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News

Results of the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 28 April 2006

28 Apr 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 50,461 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,819 bytes)
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