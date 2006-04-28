News
Results of the Annual General Meeting and the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 28 April 2006
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments
- Attachment 1 (Size: 50,461 bytes)
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
CapitaLand Group
With a solid business ecosystem, we deliver long-term sustainable value to our stakeholders.
Global
English
The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.
Attachments