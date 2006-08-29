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Global

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News

Completion of acquisition of shares in nine project companies in China

29 Aug 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 93,203 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 93,203 bytes)
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