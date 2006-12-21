CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Establishment of indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Chengdu Raffles Industry Co., Ltd

21 Dec 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 50,684 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 50,684 bytes)
Back to top