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About Us
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Global

English

Modal Title

News

Change of address of share registrar and place where register of members are kept

15 Dec 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,383 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 51,383 bytes)
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