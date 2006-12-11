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About Us
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Global

English

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News

Letter to The Shareholders of Raffles Holdings Limited

11 Dec 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 74,700 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 75,618 bytes)
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