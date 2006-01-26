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News

Completion of Acquisition of Shares in Four Project Companies in China

26 Jan 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 88,567 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 88,567 bytes)
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