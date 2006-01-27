CapitaLand Group
Explore By Interest

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Change of Interest in Shanghai Xin Wei Property Development Co., Ltd

27 Jan 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 56,928 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 59,283 bytes)
Back to top