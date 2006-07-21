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English

About Us
Our Impact
Media
Careers
Contact Us

Global

English

Modal Title

News

Date of Release of 2006 2nd Quarter and Half-Year Financial Results

21 Jul 2006 Back

The attached announcement issued by CapitaLand Limited on the above matter is for information.


Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 50,118 bytes)

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 52,389 bytes)
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